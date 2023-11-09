L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special

By Zach Armstrong

A Palisadian restaurant’s signature menu item has once again secured it an accolade from the West Coast’s most prominent newspaper.

For the second consecutive year, Hank’s Restaurant has clinched the title of “BEST BURGER” in the L.A. Times’ “Best of the Southland 2023” Readers’ Choice Poll for the Westside/Downtown/East L.A. region thanks to its “Double Diamond Burger”. The $26 selection is a beef blend of wagyu, brisket and short rib complimented with Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Hank’s special sauce on a potato bun.

Hank’s beat out several finalists throughout Los Angeles for the recognition, including THE Curious PLATE, The Apple Pan, Plateia, Original Tommy’s World Famous Burgers, In-N-Out Burger, Here & Now, Goldburger, Farmer Boys and Burger She Wrote Hollywood.

The Palisades Village eatery is celebrating the occasion through November with a “BEST BURGER” Special. The offer includes a Hank’s Single or Double Diamond Burger, Choice of Side (Fries, Onion Rings, or Salad), and Beverage (Wine, Draft Beer, or Non-Alcoholic Drink) all for $25 per person.

“The Hank’s Team and I are honored to receive this award for the 2nd year in a row and many, many thanks to everyone that voted,” Executive Chef Isaias Peña said in a release. “We take great pride in the making of our burgers at Hank’s, and we also have a new menu that has something for everyone featuring steaks, seafood, and a selection of small and shared plates, along with our new cocktail list, so we invite you all to come enjoy!”

Hank’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It is located at 1033 N. Swarthmore Ave.