November 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Hank’s

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special

By Zach Armstrong

A Palisadian restaurant’s signature menu item has once again secured it an accolade from the West Coast’s most prominent newspaper. 

For the second consecutive year, Hank’s Restaurant has clinched the title of “BEST BURGER” in the L.A. Times’ “Best of the Southland 2023” Readers’ Choice Poll for the Westside/Downtown/East L.A. region thanks to its “Double Diamond Burger”. The $26 selection is a beef blend of wagyu, brisket and short rib complimented with Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Hank’s special sauce on a potato bun. 

Hank’s beat out several finalists throughout Los Angeles for the recognition, including THE Curious PLATE, The Apple Pan, Plateia, Original Tommy’s World Famous Burgers, In-N-Out Burger, Here & Now, Goldburger, Farmer Boys and Burger She Wrote Hollywood.

The Palisades Village eatery is celebrating the occasion through November with a “BEST BURGER” Special. The offer includes a Hank’s Single or Double Diamond Burger, Choice of Side (Fries, Onion Rings, or Salad), and Beverage (Wine, Draft Beer, or Non-Alcoholic Drink) all for $25 per person.

“The Hank’s Team and I are honored to receive this award for the 2nd year in a row and many, many thanks to everyone that voted,” Executive Chef Isaias Peña said in a release. “We take great pride in the making of our burgers at Hank’s, and we also have a new menu that has something for everyone featuring steaks, seafood, and a selection of small and shared plates, along with our new cocktail list, so we invite you all to come enjoy!” 

Hank’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It is located at 1033 N. Swarthmore Ave.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) Meet The 2023 “Best Restaurant” and “Best Happy Hour” Winners in the Best of Santa Monica Series

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica Brew Works and Emmy Squared Pizza have taken home the prize. @yovenicenews Meet this year’s winners of “Best...

Photo: CouCou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...

Photo: Instagram: @southendvenice
Dining, News

Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)
News, upbeat

Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Flower Finally Free of Street Encampments and RVs!

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too! By Nick Antonicello The battle...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @yovenicenews The Jewel...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Whole Foods Gets a Facelift, Encampments & RVs Gone!

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

One of the Most Disturbing and Dangerous of Encampment Sites Has Been Cleared and Cleaned. By Nick Antonicello The WHOLE...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Encampments Grows at Sunset and Lincoln Blvd

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase  By Nick Antonicello The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Venice Land Lot on Market for $6.5M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Property Is Adjacent to an Undeveloped Lot on Electric Avenue Located on Abbot Kinney, this $6.5 million property at...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @yovenicenews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

Photo: Councilmember Traci Park
Hard, News

New Mural Underway After Long-Standing Mar Vista Encampment Cleared

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Officials Deep Cleaned the Streets While Graffiti Was Removed for the First Time in a Decade By Zach Armstrong Mar...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR