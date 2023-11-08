Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement.

By Zach Armstrong

On Sunday Nov. 26, the decade-old Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant South End will officially close, the eatery announced in an Instagram post.

According to the food-focused outlet LA Eater, Owner of the 29-seat wine bar and pizza restaurant Mario Volleta informed a patron that South End would close after a dispute with its landlord over the lease renewal agreement.

Located at 2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd., the restaurant serves a wide selection of artisan pies such as High Sign (smoked bacon / mozzarella / fontina / pecorino / fine herbs), 1905 (pork salsiccia / tomatoes / kalamata olives / mozzarella / red onion / marjoram) or 24K (edible gold / white truffle sauce & porcini / duck pâté / black truffle / fontina).

“Pizzaiolo Mario Vollera turns out rustic pies, crisp-tender sourdough-style pizzas with a lot of Italian cheeses, local ingredients and seasonal products.” states its website. “Mario picks Vino from all over the world,offering a vibrant wine list with lots of interesting, historical, organic, exotics vinos.”

Locals still have time to grab a bite at the Venice outpost. For more information or reservations, go to http://www.southendla.com/.