Venice Shorts: Flower Finally Free of Street Encampments and RVs!

Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too!

By Nick Antonicello

The battle for Flower has been won by city officials this week as not only has this street been cleaned and cleared once again, but the Lincoln portion has finally been cleared of RV activity as a new business is preparing for a grand opening.

LA Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) targeted the beleaguered conditions at Flower that have lasted for nearly a decade last winter when the two took office. Unfortunately, a “backslide” occurred as encampments returned after a few weeks of normalcy.

Today, not only has the Lincoln Blvd side been cleaned as workers prepare to open, but Flower has been transformed again with new planter boxes, tree plantings and landscaping that has brought a renewed sense that this crisis on the streets of Venice can be remedied and cured. These photos were taken Friday at about 3:00 PM and the battle for cleaning things up remains vigilant, despite the fact it is day-to-day to clean our streets and get the unhoused indoors and receive the help and services they need to get back on their feet.

