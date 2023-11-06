November 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Encampments Grows at Sunset and Lincoln Blvd

Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase

 By Nick Antonicello

The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment crisis on the streets of Venice is once a single area gets cleaned and cleared, another location becomes prey to additional outside camping.

That seems to be the case at Sunset at Lincoln, just north of the old Flower encampment and due south of the crisis that has been cleared at Lincoln and Rose.

As of Friday, November 3rd about half-dozen or so tents and structures line Sunset, but without any RV vehicles to date.

Garbage is evident on Lincoln outside the parking lot and it seems where there are store vacancies, encampments seem to follow.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation here and other encampments that currently exists within our neighborhood.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers the issue of street encampments here in the community. Have an encampment on your street that needs to be removed? Contact the author at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
