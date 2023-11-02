New Mural Underway After Long-Standing Mar Vista Encampment Cleared

Officials Deep Cleaned the Streets While Graffiti Was Removed for the First Time in a Decade

By Zach Armstrong

Mar Vista is set to get a new mural for the 405 underpass after officials cleared a longstanding encampment and placed more than 50 people in interim housing, Councilmember Traci Park announced in an email newsletter to constituents.

In what Park described as a multi-jurisdictional effort, officials deep cleaned the streets and sidewalks surrounding the Mar Vista encampment along Venice Boulevard, while graffiti was removed for the first time in a decade by abatement teams. Difficulties behind finally getting the operation complete is due to the site falling under three separate jurisdictions: CD-11 at its northwest corner, CD-5 at its northeast corner and Culver City at its southside.

With a fresh clean start to the roadway, Park says her team is now working with local residents on a mural project.

“To my friends and constituents in Mar Vista, I know how difficult these last few years have been, but I’m glad we were able to finally deliver this long-overdue intervention.” Park said in the newsletter. “Thank you for your patience and for working so closely with me and your CD11 team to get this done.”

A total of 52 people have reportedly been placed in new shelters as part of the operation where they will have access to support services. In a video, Park says her team worked for months with partners in Culver City, CD-5, Mayor Bass’ team, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority as well as various nonprofit partners to find available housing and resources for the project.