Venice Shorts: “Masters in the Chapel,” 23-24 Season Begins December 3rd!

Performed With the Highest Difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a Virtuosic Level

By Nick Antonicello

The Holiday Season is practically upon us and the Masters in the Chapel concert series begins on Sunday, December 3rd at 4:00 PM with the acclaimed Concordia University Handbell Ensembles.

The Concert Handbells Ensemble performs the highest difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a virtuosic level, including original compositions written by Alex Guebert and student composers.

The concert will be on the First Lutheran campus.

Concert Bells is featured annually across the nation during the Concordia PBS Special.

They have performed in 12 nations across Asia, Europe, and Australia as well as 38 US states and provinces here in North America.

For more information, please contact Barbara Schwan, the program director for the Masters in the Chapel at the First Lutheran Church of Venice or visit them online at: www.flvenice.org

The First Lutheran Church of Venice is located at 815 Venice Boulevard, 90291.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a holiday or community event forthcoming? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com