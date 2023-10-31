November 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Concordia University Handbell Ensemble

Venice Shorts: “Masters in the Chapel,” 23-24 Season Begins December 3rd!

Performed With the Highest Difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a Virtuosic Level

By Nick Antonicello

The Holiday Season is practically upon us and the Masters in the Chapel concert series begins on Sunday, December 3rd at 4:00 PM with the acclaimed Concordia University Handbell Ensembles.

The Concert Handbells Ensemble performs the highest difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a virtuosic level, including original compositions written by Alex Guebert and student composers.  

The concert will be on the First Lutheran campus.

Concert Bells is featured annually across the nation during the Concordia PBS Special.

They have performed in 12 nations across Asia, Europe, and Australia as well as 38 US states and provinces here in  North America.

For more information, please contact Barbara Schwan, the program director for the Masters in the Chapel at the First Lutheran Church of Venice or visit them online at: www.flvenice.org

The First Lutheran Church of Venice is located at 815 Venice Boulevard, 90291.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a holiday or community event forthcoming? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Vehicle Collides with 69-Year-Old Cyclist at Santa Monica Intersection

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

A Man Claimed on X That the Victim Was His Friend and Was Taken off Life Support By Zach Armstrong...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VNC Homelessness Committee Reorganizes, Park Staffers Address Current State of Homelessness in CD-11

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Despite a 73% Spike in Homelessness Year Over Year in Cd-11, Team Park Remains Cautiously Optimistic Moving Forward! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAPD YouTube Account Briefly Suspended After Showing Brutal Venice Attack

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

The Graphic Video Showed Where an Argument Led to a Violent Confrontation By Zach Armstrong The YouTube account of the...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Equity Firm Adjusts Plans for Another Santa Monica Mixed-Use Project

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

It’s Modified Plan Incorporates 150 Residential Units and Ground-Floor Commercial Space Cypress Equity Investments has initiated revisions once again for...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Santa Clara Ave Residence on Market for $5.9M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Layout Features a Projector System That Projects Images and Videos Onto an Oversized White Wall This property at 633...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Nexus House” in Venice Lists on Market for $9.8M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Residence Was Conceived by Woods + Dangaran AIA and Brought to Life by Saint Aignan Builders Nexus House, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bus Shelters Become Homeless Encampments Along Washington Blvd

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Dozens of RVs Are Now Permanently Parked Between the Beach and Lincoln, Residents Reaching Out for Assistance! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Instagram: @tacosporfavor_inc
Dining, News

West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull By Zach Armstrong Tacos Por Favor,...

Photo: Instagram: @crawlwithus
Dining, News

Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes By Zach Armstrong Adults can converge in Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @officialpandaexpress
Dining, News

Panda Express to Open New Venice Location

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

The New Spot Is Replacing a Similar Asian Eatery A branch of Panda Express is poised to establish a presence...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo: Instagram: @thehollywoodroosevelt
News, upbeat

Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR