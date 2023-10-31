October 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Vehicle Collides with 69-Year-Old Cyclist at Santa Monica Intersection

A Man Claimed on X That the Victim Was His Friend and Was Taken off Life Support

By Zach Armstrong

A 69-year-old female suffered significant bleeding and head trauma after a vehicle collided into her bicycle at a Santa Monica intersection.

The Oct. 27 incident occurred as the vehicle was traveling southbound on 19th Street while the cyclist appeared to have been traveling westbound on Idaho, according to an SMPD spokesperson. That intersection is regulated by stop signs for traffic on Idaho, but not on 19th. After OEM officials arrived on scene, the driver cooperated with investigators. 

A man who identifies as Phil Gaimon on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the victim was his friend and was taken off life support the morning of Oct. 28. Whether the collision led to a fatality was not verified by Mirror Media Group.

According to the publication BikinginLA, if the unidentified woman did in fact lose her life, it would be at least the 47th cycling fatality in Southern California this year and potentially the 13th in Los Angeles County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov.

News
