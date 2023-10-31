Upcoming Venice Art Exhibit Challenges Racism

Each artist has been selected based on their artwork’s capacity to challenge preconceived notions and spark discussions.

“Art Against Racism L.A.”, an exhibition that speaks to a collective dedication of local artists in combating racial discrimination, is coming this month to Venice at 910 Abbot Kinney Blvd. on Nov. 18. from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each artist has been selected based on their artwork’s capacity to challenge preconceived notions and spark discussions. This exhibition will feature visual arts, performing arts, interactive encounters, and a marketplace that highlights the talents of black creatives. The organizer, “Black in Mayberry”, is a nonprofit with a mission to combat racism through art.

Exhibitions will include:

The Essence of Art

Explore the brushwork that portrays the resilience and beauty of black culture. Immerse yourself in visual and performing arts that narrate stories of strength and unity. Let the rhythms and verses kindle conversations and inspire change.

Interactive Engagements

Participate in interactive encounters designed to challenge your perspective and deepen your understanding of the repercussions of racism. Through art, as a community, we have the opportunity to embrace discomfort, stimulate reflection, and extend dialogues beyond the confines of this exhibition.

Marketplace of Artistic Souls

Embark on a journey to explore and support the creativity of black artists and entrepreneurs at the vibrant marketplace. Discover unique and extraordinary pieces that honor black culture and history.

Rhythms and Tastes

Feel the unifying rhythm in every beat with uplifting music, savor culinary delights, and toast to togetherness with every sip. Music and cuisine are integral facets of culture, making our exhibition incomplete without harmonious notes and delightful flavors.

Let the Arts Bind Us

This exhibition is a jubilant symphony of artists, creators, and innovators inviting everyone to learn, discover, and engage significantly as a community in the fight against racism.

For more information, go to www.blackinmayberry.org.