Panda Express to Open New Venice Location

The New Spot Is Replacing a Similar Asian Eatery

A branch of Panda Express is poised to establish a presence on the corner of Lincoln and Washington Boulevard in Venice, taking over the former Yellow Fever space, as first reported by Toddrickallen.com and What Now Los Angeles.

While a “coming soon” sign has been affixed to the building’s exterior, the interior appears to have undergone significant renovations, hinting that the opening date may still be in the distant future, reported What Now.

As a counter-service eatery, Yellow Fever served Asian bowls featuring meat and vegetable options. The specific reasons for Yellow Fever’s closure remain undisclosed.

Panda Express stands as the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the country and will add to dining concepts along the bustling boulevard, including Jersey Mike’s, Naab Mediterranean Grill and The Lincoln.