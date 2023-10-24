Pali High Hosting Production of “Little Women”

Evangeline Lindes Takes on the Role of Jo March

By Zach Armstrong

Palisades Charter High School is putting on a “Broadway level” production of Little Women Nov. 2-4 and Nov. 9-11.

The internationally-produced play, written by Kate Hamill and adopted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, follows the story of four sisters. One of whom, after attempting to sell her stories for publication, pulls together the story of herself and her siblings while being raised in Civil War America.

“Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage.” as writes Music Theatre International. “This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.”

In the Pali High production, Evangeline Lindes takes on the role of Jo March while Isabella Kai embodies the part of Beth March.