October 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Council to Consider Supporting Tenants Facing Mass Eviction

The Barrington Plaza Tenants Association Filed a Lawsuit Against the Building’s Owner in June

By Zach Armstrong

Santa Monica City councilmembers Caroline Torosis and Jesse Zwick, along with Mayor Gleam Davis, have requested council adopt a resolution in support of tenants at Barrington Plaza who are fighting mass eviction, according to an agenda item. 

The agenda item has been continued to the council’s Oct. 24 meeting, according to a city spokesperson.

The Barrington Plaza Tenants Association filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner, Santa Monica-based Douglas Emmett Inc., in June over eviction efforts which if successful would be the largest Los Angeles mass eviction since the Chavez Ravine ones of the 1950s, according to the agenda item. The 712-unit West Los Angeles complex at 11740 Wilshire Blvd is the third largest apartment complex subject to Los Angeles’ Rent Stabilization Ordinance. 

“This mass eviction of over 522 occupied units, and the subsequent removal of these units from the rental market will exacerbate market pressures for new rental units, inevitably placing upward pressure on rent prices in Santa Monica.” stated the agenda item and resolution. “This looming eviction is especially concerning for renters in Santa Monica, where Douglas Emmett, Inc. owns several large residential properties.”

Douglas Emmet, who is invoking California’s Ellis Act, argues that these evictions are needed for building upgrades such as installing fire sprinklers. The resolution from the councilmembers states that jurisdictions have limited capacity to prevent fraudulent uses of the act and sham evictions associated with it. The Coalition for Economic Survival was cited as finding, since 2001, the law has been used to evict 29,467 units in Los Angeles. 

In August, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant denied a request by the tenants to stop the evictions saying that the landlord’s harm is rooted in financial impacts from eviction and renovation delays, ABC7 reported. One tenant told the local outlet she believes Douglas Emmet will temporarily go out of business only to return with substantially higher rents.

As part of the resolution, the City Council would implore Douglas Emmett not to evict the tenants and use Los Angeles’ tenant habitability program for necessary repairs while temporarily relocating tenants.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Level Venice Canal Home Unveiled at $6.3M

October 22, 2023

Read more
October 22, 2023

This Residence Has Been Seven Years in the Making Nestled along the historic Venice Canals, this three-level residence at 442...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Housing Development in Venice on Market for Under $8M

October 22, 2023

Read more
October 22, 2023

Constructed in 1959, This Building Features Both One and Two-Bedroom Units A 15-unit multifamily property at 2700 Abbot Kinney Blvd....
Hard, News

Venice High School Evacuated Amid Threat, LAPD Investigates

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Venice Boulevard Was Temporarily Closed by the Police During the Investigation In an incident that raised concerns about the safety...
News, Video

(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @yovenicenews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Saint Mark’s Centennial Continues With Annual Festival This Weekend

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Food Trucks, Carnival Rides, Beer & Wine Tent, DJ & Live Music Offers Family Fun for the Entire Venice Community....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Strikes Gold at 2023 Brewers Cup, Taking Top Honors for ‘Dark Gold’ Lager

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

Crafting Excellence: SMBW’s ‘Dark Gold’ Shines in American-style Dark Lager Category By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica Brew Works has achieved...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Pier House Closes Its Doors

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

New Restaurant and Reopening Expected Soon! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Pier House, located at 7 Washington Blvd and an...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Pharmacy Ranked Among Best in Nation

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

The Award Was Given Due To Investing Time in Patients and Providing Guidance and Support to the Community By Zach...
News, Video

(Video) Halloween Decorations Set to Spook Venice Trick or Treaters

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

Venice locals are ready to spook trick or treaters with decorations @yovenicenews Check out Halloween decorations around Venice #venice #halloween...
News, Video

(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @yovenicenews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Commission to Assess Compatibility of Field and Lot Uses Around Ballona Wetlands

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Advocates Wish for Conversion Into Native Wildlife Habitats By Zach Armstrong A recent court ruling requires the California Fish and...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: First Lutheran Church Plagued by Illegal RVs

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Large Campers Continue to Park and Just Stay to the Dismay of Venice Boulevard Residents and Church Goers Alike! By...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

14-Unit Housing Development in Mar Vista on Market for $4.3M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Property Offers a Rate of $307,000 per Unit and $355 per Square Foot Situated in Mar Vista, 11465 and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Abbot Kinney Property Lists for Over $10M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Josh.ai Is Equipped to Be Voice-Controlled, Capable of Managing Door and Skylight Operations Boasting an emphasis on security, this four-bedroom...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR