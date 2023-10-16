Venice Shorts: First Lutheran Church Plagued by Illegal RVs

Large Campers Continue to Park and Just Stay to the Dismay of Venice Boulevard Residents and Church Goers Alike!

By Nick Antonicello

Personal items and trash are now the norm at 815 South Venice Boulevard where two large recreational vehicles continue to park illegally and overnight with no recourse or consequence.

The sidewalk is now being used as a personal storage for those camping along this corridor and preventing access for pedestrians and neighborhood residents.

The two vehicles were photographed this week and while efforts to sweep and clean the area of outside encampments remains a struggle, it is in many ways a “one-step forward, two-steps backward” result.

The other issue is one of odor from human urination and feces with no restroom facilities to accommodate long-term, outdoor camping on a busy throughway to the beach like Venice Boulevard.

With the First Lutheran Church courtyard and campus just steps away, neighbors and residents are fearful for families and children that attend school or other activities at this location.

In the past sources tell me a Meth Lab was discovered in one of these vehicles parked in the past causing LAPD to close the street when they raided the vehicle that was parked for months.

The Flying Carousel made a stop at the First Lutheran facility recently to the delight of the children and many wonder if such future visits could be canceled or prevented should an escalation of oversized vehicles along Venice Boulevard continue to populate and backslide.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the homeless and ongoing encampment crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment or RV issue in your neighborhood? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com