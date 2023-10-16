October 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Commission to Assess Compatibility of Field and Lot Uses Around Ballona Wetlands

Advocates Wish for Conversion Into Native Wildlife Habitats

By Zach Armstrong

A recent court ruling requires the California Fish and Game Commission to determine whether two paved parking lots, along with baseball fields, around the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve are compatible with the wildlife sanctuary’s purpose. 

The lots in question are on the reserve’s northside at area A while the fields, now primarily used for little league baseball games, are in Area C. According to Patch.com, the paved lots were initially transient dirt lots for the 1984 Olympics in 1984, since being used for various purposes including overflow and employee parking.

The Ballona Wetlands Land Trust has supported converting some or all of the paved parking lots into native wildlife habitat since 2017, according to the organization’s president Walter Lamb. It also advocates for the baseball fields either to be relocated or allow stewardship and access for local nature education. Since it determined in 2005 that the land is an ecological reserve, the Fish and Game Commission argued no determination was necessary, according to Lamb. 

According to its website, one of the Land Trust’s latest accomplishments is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other entities for a new policy allowing general public access from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Area A of the reserve where the paved lots in question are. “This important policy change will help the community better appreciate the value of the ecological reserve and help develop the next generation of stewards for our precious natural areas at Ballona and elsewhere.”, the organization states in reference to the policy change.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: First Lutheran Church Plagued by Illegal RVs

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Large Campers Continue to Park and Just Stay to the Dismay of Venice Boulevard Residents and Church Goers Alike! By...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

14-Unit Housing Development in Mar Vista on Market for $4.3M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Property Offers a Rate of $307,000 per Unit and $355 per Square Foot Situated in Mar Vista, 11465 and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Abbot Kinney Property Lists for Over $10M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Josh.ai Is Equipped to Be Voice-Controlled, Capable of Managing Door and Skylight Operations Boasting an emphasis on security, this four-bedroom...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Apprehended After Alleged Attempt to Ram Police Vehicle in Marina del Rey Pursuit

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Footage Displayed the Suspect Driving a Black Honda Accord in a Reckless Manner A suspect accused of an alleged attempt...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

Photo: Instagram: @bnmarinadelrey
Hard, News

Barnes & Noble Opening New Marina del Rey Store With Book Signing

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

A Renowned Author Will Partake in the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Book Signing Event Barnes & Noble will open its new...

Photo: Facebook: @Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Why Fix What Is Fundamentally Broken?

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

LA Mayor Karen Bass Appointed to LAHSA, the Flawed and Failed, Bloated Homeless Bureaucracy That Needs to Be Abolished, Not...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

DineLA Is Taking Place at These Venice Restaurants

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

To Indulge as a Customer, Simply Go to One of the Participating Locations and Ask for the DineLA Menu By...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Alan’s Market Is a Neighborhood Original

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

The Local’s Choice for Wine, Spirits, Snacks, Sandwiches and Other Beach Essentials By Nick Antonicello Alan’s Market has been a...

Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s  By Nick Antonicello  Being born in 1960...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR