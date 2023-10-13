Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones

By Dolores Quintana

Providence Saint John’s Health Center is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a patient currently under their care in the intensive care unit who is unable to actively participate in his medical treatment.

This patient, a man appearing to be in his mid-60s, was brought to Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica via ambulance on October 3. He was discovered unconscious in a local public park, necessitating immediate medical attention.

As part of his ongoing treatment, the patient’s head has been shaved, and he possesses graying light brown eyebrows and facial hair, along with identifiable scars on his head and face. He bears no visible tattoos or distinctive birthmarks.

Providence Saint John’s Health Center kindly urges family members or close friends who may be able to identify this patient to promptly contact the hospital’s ICU at (310) 829-8745. Additionally, individuals seeking further assistance can contact the main hospital number at (310) 829-5511 and request to speak with the house supervisor on duty.