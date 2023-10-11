October 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner

By Zach Armstrong

A new play by a Pulitzer Prize winner is making its debut at the Venice-based Electric Lodge with a star-studded cast that includes Shia LaBeouf, Chris Bauer, Dominic Hoffman and Evan Jonigkeit. 

Henry Johnson, written by David Mamet and directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, is a four-scene production lasting just over an hour. It depicts a college boy, Henry, who gets arrested after his friend induces a woman to miscarry after impregnating her. LaBeouf plays the role of Henry’s cellmate, Gene, whose interactions with the main character carry the play.

“The instant [LaBeouf] materializes, something electric happens. The whole audience leans forward.” writes Peter Debruge in his review for Variety. “Maybe it’s the way LaBeouf delivers his lines, mumbling slightly. That’s a tell that he’s on a different wavelength from the three other actors in the cast, who articulate every word of Mamet’s script. But LaBeouf is bringing more to the text. The character — or maybe it’s the performer — seems tortured and slightly volatile.” 

It is the latest performed work by Mamet, a renowned playwright and winner of the Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play for ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’. His play American Buffalo’ (1975) was performed by Al Pacino on Broadway and earned the playwright an ‘Award Obie’. Mamet has also been celebrated as a screenwriter for his version of ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’ (1981)  ‘The Verdict (1982) which was nominated for an Oscar.

The Electric Lodge theater is located at 1416 Electric Ave. The venue hosts public classes for performers along with various theater productions.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
upbeat, Video

(Video) Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’ While Cradling Baby at Third Street Promenade

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

This baby was rocked to sleep with a powerful and immaculate performance of the classic song. @yovenicenews Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s  By Nick Antonicello  Being born in 1960...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Facebook: @Drew Gross
Hard, News

Historic Venice Theater Turned Indoor Swap Meet Closes Its Doors

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Venue Opened Its Doors as a 1,000-Seat Single-Level Theater in 1951 By Zach Armstrong Fox Venice, a legendary movie...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: It’s Time to Reform the Voting Franchise for VNC Community Officers!

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Why Are Venice Stakeholders Denied the Right to Elect All Thirteen Community Officers Versus Just One? By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters? By Nick Antonicello  The...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...

Photo: Instagram: @allanticovinaionyc
Dining, News

Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coco Beach Bar & Grill to the Neighborhood!

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Nick Antonicello It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco...

