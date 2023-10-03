October 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Former VNC Member Launches Pet Lifestyle Website, “Tilley and Me”

Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe!

By Nick Antonicello

For here in Dogtown a Venice entrepreneur is offering a unique venue that bundles services and products in the billion-dollar pet-related, pet lifestyle space entitled www.tilleyandme.com

Liz Clay, a resident of Venice and who has previously worked as a stager of residential properties, real estate agent and developer has opted to follow her primary passion which is creating the ultimate lifestyle marketplace for dogs and their owners.

Originally from Vancouver where she owned businesses in real estate and mortgage services, Clay moved to Venice about a decade ago and became fully engaged in the community as she just completed a two-year stint as a Community Officer with the Venice Neighborhood Council.

Clay, the owner of two dogs named Tilley and Chewie noted that 70% of all families have a pet and such an online market source will be of interest to a wide array of consumers, especially in a place like Venice.

Clay observed that “some kind of furry creature is in their lives and my personal passion is my dogs.”

Clay believes there is a distinct synergy of dog owners and a lifestyle that joins them together for a host of items “Tilley and Me” will offer online.

The Venice resident is targeting the 35-55, mostly female demographic that are just enthusiastic and passionate about their pets.

Clay is tapping into a new culture where dogs are an important aspect of an owner’s life such as bringing a pet to work is no longer unusual but in many ways the norm.

Specific pet products are now being bundled with items for the owner such as sunscreen, matching leashes and bracelets, and the price points are mostly in the $40-$75 range.

There will be a Members Club where shipping will be free for life, and gifts for the first-time purchaser.

Clay is aligning the site with specific brands such as LUNYA, that will appeal to the 40 and under, female working professional.

Those consumers who travel with their pets will also find items at “Tilley and Me” prevalent and appealing too.

Another interesting offering will be indoor ramps for furniture where owners can create an exceptional environment for their pet as well.

For many dog lovers and enthusiasts, they view the pet as an extension of their family and creating spaces inside the home is just as crucial. The price point of a pet ramp will be in the $85 dollar range and Clay expects to offer customized furniture ramps to her customers moving forward.

An “800” number will also be available shortly, and they do have a direct customer service number (310) 692-9000 and can also be reached via email at hello@TilleyandMe.com

As you review the site there are an array of categories such as featured brands, gift boxes for pets, or pets and owners, beauty and wellness, vegan, travel, style,  and items under $20 as well as a BLOG.

There will be a concierge service and Clay believes an initial strong word-of-mouth will get the site visited and viewed as the crucial holiday season is now upon us.

For “Tilley and Me” is definitely a portal for the truly “pet-obsessed” in all of us!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the culture, business and personalities of the community. Have a tip or a take on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

