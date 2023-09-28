Venice Shorts: Flower Recleaned, Colony Kitchen to Open Soon!

Property Owner Praises Cd-11 for Second Clean-up at Flower

By Nick Antonicello

Daniel Saparzadeh, the owner of the Colony Kitchen property at Lincoln and Flower went on the record yesterday praising the efforts of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) for the most recent cleanup that cleared several tents and encampments that reappeared on this stretch of property after being removed and relocated earlier this year.

The images were as of September 27th.

Flower, which has been under siege by homeless encampments for years, was finally cleaned and swept upon Park’s initial arrival to office when she succeeded former councilmember Mike Bonin last December. After a pristine cleanup that lasted for several months, a new wave of encampments reappeared that saw the Flower community in an uproar.

Now, this second cleanup hopefully will remain permanent.

“My sincere gratitude to you (Park) and your entire staff for the full attention that you have afforded to the Flower Avenue encampments. I know your office is inundated with calls and emails regarding homeless issues in your district and we are so grateful to have a representative that is finally doing something about it. As the property owner of the Colony kitchen, and my tenant Dimitri, we are so grateful for everything you have done for the neighborhood since you were elected and we can’t wait to see Colony open its door which would have a huge positive impact in eliminating the recurring encampments on and about the Lincoln and Flower Avenue,” said Saparzadeh in a recent email forwarded to Yo! Venice.

Saparzadeh is the owner of Hypericum Companies of Los Angeles and has gone on the record several times regarding the Flower Avenue conditions and this stretch of Lincoln and Flower are cleared again, to the delight of those who live here.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the conditions and hope that this latest cleanup effort remains so on Flower and Lincoln.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the issue of homelessness and encampments her in Venice. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Antonicello can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com