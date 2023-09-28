Panamanian Eatery Officially Opens on Venice Blvd

The Venture Is a Collaboration Between Chefs Known for Hatchet Hall, Menotti’s Coffee Shop and Townhouse Venice

By Zach Armstrong

Upscale eatery Si! Mon has officially opened its Venice location at 60 N Venice Boulevard, unit #4, in the former James Beach spot.

As previously reported, the venture is a collaboration between Louie and Netty Ryan, known for their establishments Hatchet Hall, Menotti’s coffee shop, and Townhouse Venice, and Panamanian chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas. Si! Mon’s menu will center around seafood with a focus on raw preparation, heavily influenced by Panamanian cuisine. The menu includes ceviches and tostadas, as well as patacones, kanpachi cooked in banana leaves, and Afro-Caribbean dumplings with shrimp and coconut bisque, reported The Infatuation.

The redesigned establishment can accommodate over 100 guests, with seating available in both the main dining room and outdoor patio, as previously reported.