September 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers.

The Women’s Surf Film Festival, a celebration of women in the surf community impacting through film, art, and photography since 2013, is making its California debut in Venice Beach and Ventura.

Featuring a diverse array of storytelling styles from established and emerging artists, the festival spotlights inspiring narratives of female surfers and their advocates. Curated by Lava Girl Surf, the event spans from Wednesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 13.

The festivities commence at The Waterfront Venice with a reception and a two-hour screening. Throughout the week, the action continues at Deus Ex Machina, Venice, where attendees can participate in a free wellness session, engage in panel discussions, attend premieres, and enjoy screenings. The grand finale unfolds at Topa Topa Brewing Co., offering a night replete with vendors, culinary delights, music, refreshing beverages, and captivating film screenings.

Event Highlights

Wednesday, October 11 Film Screening The Waterfront Venice | 6 PM -10 PM | Tickets $25 Film Program:

  • Riding the Rhythms (40 mins)
  • Wahine & Waves (27 mins)
  • REBORN (10 mins)
  • WOMP (10 mins)
  • Emergence (6 mins)
  • Jamaica (5 mins)
  • Momento (4 mins)
  • Synchronism (3:36 mins) To attend, purchase your tickets here.

Thursday, October 12 Wellness Session: Authentic Self-Care with Lia Avellino Deus Ex Machina | 5 PM – 6 PM | Free Event (please RSVP) This one-hour experience hosted by Lia Avellino incorporates mindfulness, opportunities for connecting with bodily sensations, individual reflection, and group discussions. This unique combination empowers participants to leave with increased vitality and new approaches to life’s challenges. Register here to secure your spot.

Thursday, October 12 Reception, Panel Discussion & Film Screening Deus Ex Machina | 6 PM – 9 PM | Free Event (please RSVP) An evening filled with engaging discussions, film screenings, and a reception awaits at Deus Ex Machina. Immerse yourself in captivating surf narratives and join the conversation on the intersection of surfing, art, and empowerment. Delight in complimentary tacos and beverages. Guest Speakers:

  • Ivana Bajic: Multimedia Producer and Author of “Nature of Surf Women”
  • Natalie Small: Founder of Groundswell Surf Therapy
  • Shelby Stanger: Author of “Will to Wild”
  • Davina Grincevicius (Moderator): Founder of the Women’s Surf Film Festival Film Program:
  • With the Tide: A Yakutat Surf Club Story (26 mins) – CA Premiere
  • Unplugged (6:53 mins) – CA Premiere To attend, register here.

Friday, October 13 Film Screening Topa Topa Brewing Co., Ventura HQ & Brewery | 5 PM – 9 PM | Tickets $25 Film Program:

  • Obsession (33 mins)
  • Yama (23 mins)
  • New Colors (20 mins)
  • Art of Adapting (11 mins)
  • Ur- Azala (10 mins)
  • Lucky Star (4 mins)
  • Let it Go (4 mins)
  • Liquid Daydream (2:49 mins)

International Women’s Day Paddle Out (2 mins) Secure your tickets here to attend.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
upbeat, Video

(Video) Watch the Venice Oceanfront Wake Up in the Morning

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

This is what the oceanfront looks like when the sun is still rising. @yovenicenews Watch the Venice Oceanfront rise with...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Raise Funds for Mexican-American Monument Honoring Traqueros

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Remembering & Preserving a History Somewhat Forgotten  By Nicholas Antonicello Remembering and honoring a history that in some cases has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers Go On Strike in Santa Monica Amid Negotiation Standstill

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Union Is Urging Hotels to Instantly Increase Hourly Wages By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica hotel workers at Fairmont Miramar,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Venice Stakeholders Association in Support of Anti-Camping Legislation

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

VSA Files “Friend of the Court” Brief With SCOTUS!  By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholder’s Association led by its President...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RV’s Occupy North Venice Blvd – Urination and Defecation Obvious!

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

“Motorhome Madness” Has Residents Seeking Help From la City Officials By Nick Antonicello The mobile motorhome dilemma plaguing the northside...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

120-Year-Old Property on Market for $3.9M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Classic Covered Porch Leads Into a Reception Room Featuring a Stone Fireplace Two adjacent lots, featuring a restored Craftsman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina Peninsula Home on Market For $3.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Brazilian Walnut Floors Exude Sophistication This five bedroom property at 5106 Pacific Ave is on the market for $3.5 million....

Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture
News, Real Estate

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Free Autonomous Car Rides Coming to Santa Monica and Venice

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

In Addition to Vacant Driver’s Seats, Waymo Is Also Free of Emissions By Zach Armstrong Free and fully autonomous car...
Hard, News

Another Local Retailer Surrounding Palisades Village Closes Its Doors

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Simultaneously, a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands Have Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall By Zach Armstrong Within...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Council Rejects Creation of Citizen Task Force on Homeless Shelter

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Task Force Would Recommend the to Use Vacant Parcels for Interim Homeless Shelter By Nick Antonicello Retired attorney and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

141-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Venice Rejected by Council

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Initiative Is Strongly Supported by Venice Housing Corporation and Received Previous City Council Support  By Nick Antonicello The September...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Encampments Expand to Commonwealth Avenue

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Commonwealth Now Victim to Additional Homeless Individuals East of Lincoln  By Nick Antonicello Another day, another illegal encampment comes to...

Photo: Instagram: @pasjoli.sm
Dining, News

L.A. Times Declares Santa Monica Restaurant as Having “Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Included Is Crispy Gruyère Cheese, “Like a Nutty, Sharp Cracker” By Zach Armstrong The “croque Matthieu”, featured on the bar...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR