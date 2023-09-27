Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers.

The Women’s Surf Film Festival, a celebration of women in the surf community impacting through film, art, and photography since 2013, is making its California debut in Venice Beach and Ventura.

Featuring a diverse array of storytelling styles from established and emerging artists, the festival spotlights inspiring narratives of female surfers and their advocates. Curated by Lava Girl Surf, the event spans from Wednesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 13.

The festivities commence at The Waterfront Venice with a reception and a two-hour screening. Throughout the week, the action continues at Deus Ex Machina, Venice, where attendees can participate in a free wellness session, engage in panel discussions, attend premieres, and enjoy screenings. The grand finale unfolds at Topa Topa Brewing Co., offering a night replete with vendors, culinary delights, music, refreshing beverages, and captivating film screenings.

Event Highlights

Wednesday, October 11 Film Screening The Waterfront Venice | 6 PM -10 PM | Tickets $25 Film Program:

Riding the Rhythms (40 mins)

Wahine & Waves (27 mins)

REBORN (10 mins)

WOMP (10 mins)

Emergence (6 mins)

Jamaica (5 mins)

Momento (4 mins)

Synchronism (3:36 mins) To attend, purchase your tickets here.

Thursday, October 12 Wellness Session: Authentic Self-Care with Lia Avellino Deus Ex Machina | 5 PM – 6 PM | Free Event (please RSVP) This one-hour experience hosted by Lia Avellino incorporates mindfulness, opportunities for connecting with bodily sensations, individual reflection, and group discussions. This unique combination empowers participants to leave with increased vitality and new approaches to life’s challenges. Register here to secure your spot.

Thursday, October 12 Reception, Panel Discussion & Film Screening Deus Ex Machina | 6 PM – 9 PM | Free Event (please RSVP) An evening filled with engaging discussions, film screenings, and a reception awaits at Deus Ex Machina. Immerse yourself in captivating surf narratives and join the conversation on the intersection of surfing, art, and empowerment. Delight in complimentary tacos and beverages. Guest Speakers:

Ivana Bajic: Multimedia Producer and Author of “Nature of Surf Women”

Natalie Small: Founder of Groundswell Surf Therapy

Shelby Stanger: Author of “Will to Wild”

Davina Grincevicius (Moderator): Founder of the Women’s Surf Film Festival Film Program:

With the Tide: A Yakutat Surf Club Story (26 mins) – CA Premiere

Unplugged (6:53 mins) – CA Premiere To attend, register here.

Friday, October 13 Film Screening Topa Topa Brewing Co., Ventura HQ & Brewery | 5 PM – 9 PM | Tickets $25 Film Program:

Obsession (33 mins)

Yama (23 mins)

New Colors (20 mins)

Art of Adapting (11 mins)

Ur- Azala (10 mins)

Lucky Star (4 mins)

Let it Go (4 mins)

Liquid Daydream (2:49 mins)

International Women’s Day Paddle Out (2 mins) Secure your tickets here to attend.