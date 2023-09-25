Venice Shorts: RV’s Occupy North Venice Blvd – Urination and Defecation Obvious!

“Motorhome Madness” Has Residents Seeking Help From la City Officials

By Nick Antonicello

The mobile motorhome dilemma plaguing the northside of North Venice Boulevard across from the Library has residents exhausted by the lack of action by city officials.

The picture was taken last week and this motorhome has been in the same place for weeks as trash continues to accumulate from those occupying this particular RV.

According to sources, a member of the homeless community continues to break-in to the laundry room located at 560 Grand Boulevard where windows have been smashed to gain access and sleep inside.

Now the door has been disabled and locals have had to deal with urination and defecation on the floor on multiple occasions according to the same source.

The area residents have reached out to the appropriate city officials with no response as of this writing.

The more things change, the more they stay the same when it comes to homelessness here in Dogtown.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers the homeless and encampment crisis here in Venice. Know of an encampment in your neighborhood that continues to go unaddressed? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com Please enclose the exact address and images of the encampment.