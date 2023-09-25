Marina Peninsula Home on Market For $3.5M

Brazilian Walnut Floors Exude Sophistication

This five bedroom property at 5106 Pacific Ave is on the market for $3.5 million.

Upon entry, one is immediately captivated by the sunken living room, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that expertly frame the tranquil Ballona Lagoon. A welcoming fireplace adds to the cozy ambiance, and an adjacent waterside deck provides the perfect setting for outdoor relaxation. Inside, the interior boasts a modern design, with high ceilings and strategically placed skylights flooding the space with natural light. Transparent walkways seamlessly connect the various areas of the home, while Brazilian walnut floors exude an air of sophistication. Chic European-style windows and finishes elevate the overall aesthetic.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero stainless-steel appliances, a Viking range with an oven, and a convenient wine cooler. It seamlessly flows into a dining area and a den featuring a striking circular fireplace, offering versatile spaces for both entertainment and relaxation.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/5106-Pacific-Ave_Venice_CA_90292_M28927-45265?from=srp-list-card.