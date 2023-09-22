Venice Shorts: Illegal Encampments Expand to Commonwealth Avenue

Commonwealth Now Victim to Additional Homeless Individuals East of Lincoln

By Nick Antonicello

Another day, another illegal encampment comes to fruition in Venice.

Now you can check Commonwealth on the eastside of Venice as a new venue that needs to be addressed by city officials.

While it’s only one large tent at the moment, it is housing at least three people and like Flower where there is one, more in all probability will follow.

One of the campers has a bike and it is unclear if they’re all part of the same group.

This new Commonwealth encampment appears to be a result of the Rose Avenue “sweep” on September 13th.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that all the former encampments shifted to Lincoln boulevard and the surrounding streets.

There seems to be no open drug usage as the RV has since left, suggesting they were out-of-town transients.

Know of an illegal encampment on your block or street?

We want to report it to the proper city officials for a scheduled clean-up.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident covering the issue of homeless encampments in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello at natoni@mindspring.com