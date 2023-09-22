September 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Illegal Encampments Expand to Commonwealth Avenue

Commonwealth Now Victim to Additional Homeless Individuals East of Lincoln 

By Nick Antonicello

Another day, another illegal encampment comes to fruition in Venice.

Now you can check Commonwealth on the eastside of Venice as a new venue that needs to be addressed by city officials.

While it’s only one large tent at the moment, it is housing at least three people and like Flower where there is one, more in all probability will follow.  

One of the campers has a bike and it is unclear if they’re all part of the same group.

This new Commonwealth encampment appears to be a result of the Rose Avenue “sweep” on September 13th.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that all the former encampments shifted to Lincoln boulevard and the surrounding streets.

There seems to be no open drug usage as the RV has since left, suggesting they were out-of-town transients.

Know of an illegal encampment on your block or street?

We want to report it to the proper city officials for a scheduled clean-up.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident covering the issue of homeless encampments in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello at natoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @pasjoli.sm
Dining, News

L.A. Times Declares Santa Monica Restaurant as Having “Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Included Is Crispy Gruyère Cheese, “Like a Nutty, Sharp Cracker” By Zach Armstrong The “croque Matthieu”, featured on the bar...

Photo: Pizzana
Dining, News

Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.” By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Charcoal, A Great Neighborhood Venue

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!  By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...

Photo: Lisa Ezell
News, upbeat

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR