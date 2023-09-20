New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists

By Zach Armstrong

In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass, just west of Lincoln, a new mural pays homage to the preeminent figures of Venice’s legendary skateboard community.

A memorial component is placed in the center, depicting the late co-founder of popular streetwear brand Born X Raised along with celebrated surfer and skateboarder Jay Adams. Chris “Spanto” Printup, who launched Born x Raised in 2013 while incarcerated, passed away in June three days after a New Mexico car accident. Adams, a Venice-born member of the Z-Boys team who helped turn skateboarding’s reputation from a child’s hobby to a gritty lifestyle thanks to his freeform style, died in 2014 from a heart attack.

Other depicted Venice skateboard legends are Ricky “Rickle” Massie, ﻿Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Joff “Gamera” Drinkwater, Juanita “Grandma” Massie, Rocky Jay Martinez, Julian “Juice” Martinez, Richard Massie, Eric “Lil Man” Garber, Jim “OG Red Dog” Muir, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jesse “The Mess” Martinez, Aaron “Fingers” Murray and Tim Jackson.

The mural is a first-time collaboration between local muralists Gustavo Zermeño Jr. and Jonas Never.

Zermeño Jr.’s work can be spotted throughout Los Angeles, primarily honoring the giants of Los Angeles’ sports teams along with the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller. He is also the artist behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers mural adjacent to Venice Beach. Never, a former UC Riverside pitcher-turned-muralist otherwise known as Never1959, has a portfolio of public art easily recognized by any West L.A. local, such as the Lana Del Rey painting at 15 Paloma Avenue or the Muscle Beach tribute at 1825 Speedway.