September 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Lisa Ezell

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists

By Zach Armstrong

In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass, just west of Lincoln, a new mural pays homage to the preeminent figures of Venice’s legendary skateboard community. 

A memorial component is placed in the center, depicting the late co-founder of popular streetwear brand Born X Raised along with celebrated surfer and skateboarder Jay Adams. Chris “Spanto” Printup, who launched Born x Raised in 2013 while incarcerated, passed away in June three days after a New Mexico car accident. Adams, a Venice-born member of the Z-Boys team who helped turn skateboarding’s reputation from a child’s hobby to a gritty lifestyle thanks to his freeform style, died in 2014 from a heart attack.  

Other depicted Venice skateboard legends are Ricky “Rickle” Massie, ﻿Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Joff “Gamera” Drinkwater, Juanita “Grandma” Massie, Rocky Jay Martinez, Julian “Juice” Martinez, Richard Massie, Eric “Lil Man” Garber, Jim “OG Red Dog” Muir, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jesse “The Mess” Martinez, Aaron “Fingers” Murray and Tim Jackson.

The mural is a first-time collaboration between local muralists Gustavo Zermeño Jr. and Jonas Never.

Zermeño Jr.’s work can be spotted throughout Los Angeles, primarily honoring the giants of Los Angeles’ sports teams along with the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller. He is also the artist behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers mural adjacent to Venice Beach. Never, a former UC Riverside pitcher-turned-muralist otherwise known as Never1959, has a portfolio of public art easily recognized by any West L.A. local, such as the Lana Del Rey painting at 15 Paloma Avenue or the Muscle Beach tribute at 1825 Speedway.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Local Whole Foods Held Hostage by Rampant Homelessness (Videos Included)

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Current Conditions Around Rose Have Become Intolerable and Dangerous for Residents. By Nick Antonicello As Venice becomes more and more...

Photo: Venice of America Centennial Park
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Centennial Dog Park Proposed for Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Dogtown May Finally Host a State-Of-The-Art Facility for Our Furry and Four-Legged Friends. By Nick Antonicello For nearly a year,...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR