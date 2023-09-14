September 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea Options

By Zach Armstrong

A “cult fave” bakery in San Francisco is opening a second Santa Monica location along Lincoln Boulevard, in the new The Wilson development, where bright orange banners have announced the news, ToddRickAllen reported.

The dining outpost was described by the San Francisco Gate as one of the 14 bakeries in the Bay Area “so good they have cult followings”, saying it became a darling of home bakers thanks to its rustic loaves baked up craggy and crusty on the outside while having a lacy openness on the inside.

With a Santa Monica spot already existing at 1925 Arizona Ave., Tartine Bakery serves various “salad and shareable plate” options such as its Smoked Salmon Tartine (whipped cream cheese, pickled mustard seed, pickled red onion, country bread), Pastrami Sandwich (ginger soy cured brisket, pickled bean sprouts, red cabbage, crispy shallots, marbled rye) and Whipped Ricotta Toast (thick cut buttermilk toast, orange marmalade, pistachios, meyer lemon, lavender honey) along with an all-day breakfast menu and several coffee, beer and tea options.

The announcement makes Tartine’s new spot one to be integrated in the “Wilson Development”, situated at 2903 Lincoln Boulevard. Overseen by CIM Group, the project is a four-story building spanning from Ashland Avenue set to include 47 dwellings and about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. 

Tartine was started by bread baking Chad Robertson and pastry making Elisabeth Prueitt who wanted to bring techniques they learned abroad to California, as described on its website. It has 14 total locations across the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Seoul, South Korea.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Venice Beach’s New Mac & Cheese Dining Spot

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled near Venice Beach Waters

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach By Zach Armstrong Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Encampment Getting Larger and Bigger!

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Residents Weary and Exhausted by the Return of Illegal Encampments That Continue to Spread Like Wildfire. By Nick Antonicello What...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

By Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ogden’s Cleaners Is Your Reliable Wardrobe Specialist

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Alterations, Fluff & Fold, Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning Are All Available From This One-Stop Retailer! By Nick Antonicello Located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home seen on HGTV on Sale for $2.4M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Included Amenities Are Accordion Doors and a Hot Tub This newly remodeled bungalow, recently showcased on HGTV, is nestled in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Record Set to Break for Most Expensive Home Sold on Venice Boardwalk

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Home Includes a Glass-Enclosed “Jewelry Box” Staircase By Zach Armstrong A real estate listing could soon break the record...

Photo: Facebook: @California Nurses Association
Hard, News

Marina Del Rey Nurses Hold Strike and Rally Over Workplace Conditions

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Nurses Are Negotiating for a New Contract and Urging Management to Improve Nursing Staff and Resolve a Turnover Crisis By...

Photo: Mehrnoosh Architecture
Hard, News

Architect Proposes 30,000 Sq Ft Pier at Venice Beach

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Urban Designer Brings Forth Big Idea of a Second Pier at the Foot of Rose By Nick Antonicello Big ideas...
Dining, Video

(Video) Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open in West Los Angeles

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR