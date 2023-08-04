(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

The store will be open for several months.
@yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic #shoes #run #fyp ♬ Au Revoir – Sweet After Tears
The store will be open for several months.
@yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic #shoes #run #fyp ♬ Au Revoir – Sweet After Tears
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
August 3, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...
August 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
He Restored the Original Hinano Sign Before Passing By Zach Armstrong Bud Harris, the first bartender to work at the...
August 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Italian Restaurant Sits a Top Timeout.com’s “23 Best Restaurants in Venice” By Zach Armstrong Felix Trattoria sits at the...
August 1, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...
July 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Boasting Vaulted Ceilings, It Is Complete With Two Bedrooms, Two Baths, and a Fireplace This $3.1 million property at 31...
July 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...
July 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
It Is Listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass The Venice Glass Ladies, a collection of exquisitely crafted homes in...
July 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
These Eight Food Trucks Will Be Setting up Shop By Zach Armstrong The Abbot Kinney First Friday will be taking...
July 27, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Vegas Comes to Venice as Several Hundred Attend Gala Blowout Thursday Evening By Nick Antonicello Known as Islands for decades,...
July 26, 2023 Nick Antonicello
A New Japanese Restaurant and Craft Cocktail Bar Opens on Abbot Kinney This Week By Nick Antonicello Another new Japanese...
July 26, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @yovenicenews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
The Event Will Feature Competitions, a Screening, and a Dance Party Locals can showcase their skating skills and join the...Read more
Started in 2007, the Shop Specializes in Designing and Building By Zach Armstrong A Venice-based woman-owned customized bicycle shop got...Read more