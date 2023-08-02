Here’s What Felix Trattoria Serves for Dessert

The Italian Restaurant Sits a Top Timeout.com’s “23 Best Restaurants in Venice”

By Zach Armstrong

Felix Trattoria sits at the top of the list on TimeOut.com’s “23 Best Restaurants in Venice”. The website writes that “Evan Funke makes some of the best pasta on the West Coast. Rolling, cutting and forming noodles behind a pane of glass, the chef and his team give you dinner and a show in this cozy bungalow restaurant.”

After a guest enjoys the aforementioned dinner option, they can also extend their enjoyment of the restaurant by delving into dessert. For those curious about what the Italian restaurant has to offer for sweet treats, here it is:

BUDINO DI NOCINO

whipped cream & walnut croccante

$14.00

TIRAMISU

mascarpone, marsala, espresso & cocoa

$15.00

CANNOLI SICILIANI

ricotta, chocolate, pistacchi di bronte & orange zest

$14.00

CROSTATA DI FRUTTA

see canyon plums, jj lone daughter’s figs tart

$18.00

GELATI

– tamai family farms strawberries – – amaretto liqueur and amaretto cookies – – gianduja chocolate –

$13.00

For more information, about the restaurant or to make a reservation, go to https://felixla.com/.