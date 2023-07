These Eight Food Trucks Will Be Setting up Shop

By Zach Armstrong

The Abbot Kinney First Friday will be taking place Aug. 4 along Abbot Kinney Boulevard. This monthly event is famous for attracting people from all around to try delicious food from food trucks and other vendors who set up shop along one of the most famous shopping streets in the U.S.

These food trucks will be there on Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.:

Sus Arepas

StopBye Cafe

Pinch of Flavor

The Lime Truck #1 – a.k.a. Yoda

Uncle Al’s BBQ

Seoulmates

THICC Burger

Sure Good Soft Serve