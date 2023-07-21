(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back

After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai.
@yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to the recreation center #venice #venicebeach #olympics #gymnastics #california #fyp ♬ Sports action – TimTaj
July 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii By Zach Armstrong LA kava-only bar Kavahana will...
July 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is...
July 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly By Barry Cassilly Abbot Kinney might be the most...
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
July 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...
Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
July 14, 2023 Dolores Quintana
SAG Actors To Officially Join Picket Lines Starting On Friday at the Studios By Dolores Quintana The film, television, and...
July 13, 2023 Nick Antonicello
With Just Fifteen Members in a City of 3.9 Million, There Is an Obvious Deficiency in Representation Here in Los...
July 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...
