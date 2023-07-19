Central American Restaurant to Replace James Beach Space

The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation

A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is set to open at 60 N Venice Boulevard, unit #4, in the former James Beach location by September, WHAT NOW Los Angeles reported.

The venture is a collaboration between Louie and Netty Ryan, known for their establishments Hatchet Hall, Menotti’s coffee shop, and Townhouse Venice, and Panamanian chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas. Si! Mon’s menu will center around seafood with a focus on raw preparation, heavily influenced by Panamanian cuisine. Specific details regarding the offerings of Si! Mon is yet to be revealed, according to WHAT NOW.

The redesigned establishment will accommodate over 100 guests, with seating available in both the main dining room and outdoor patio.