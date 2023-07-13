July 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Your Surprise Guide to Quintessential California Road Trips

By Susan Payne

If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably minded experiential travel company based in Los Angeles, should be your first destination.

Boasting a handful of curated surprise day-trip itineraries to California’s most alluring and lesser known destinations, founder Trina Hendry created One California Day as a road trip reimagined.

One California Day is as easy as choosing a themed trip, receiving an itinerary through the mail or digital download and then heading out on your adventure.

“People are looking for reasons to get out of the house and these curated one-day trips make it so easy to do just that,” Hendry said. “Planning a trip, even a day outing, takes personal time and research, which is something we are all running short on these days. At One California Day, we’ve done the legwork, handpicked and vetted each location, and crafted self-guided itineraries that lead you to many of California’s best destinations, one surprise stop at a time.

Working with travel influencers and by the grace of her own travel experiences, Hendry releases a series of trip highlights and destinations on her website but doesn’t reveal the individual stops until you have purchased the mailed packet ($75) or downloadable PDF ($55).

Trips departing from Los Angeles explore the most stunning themed destinations. They include:

Joshua Tree Area: Desert Oddities and Curiosities — a 10-hour excursion to unexpected places in the most unforgiving environment, the desert.

Ojai: A Taste of California Sun — an eight-hour day to the southern edge of a national forest, showcasing culinary delights native to California.

Santa Barbara: Hot Springs, History & Healing — hiking to hot springs and cultural, culinary and mindful experiences in a 10- hour day.

Santa Ynez Valley: “S” is For Sideways — the beauty and serenity of the region made famous in the cult wine movie, Sideways, in a 10-hour day.

Santa Ynez Valley: A Day in the “Old West” — a glimpse into the past exploring native art in a 10-hour day.

Carlsbad/Encinitas: Sushi, Self-Realization & Sunset Sips — historic beach towns known for fresh seafood, craft beer and wine, and stunning sunsets in a 10-hour day.

Malibu: Where the Sky is More Blue — a quick jaunt up and down the Pacific Coast Highway discovering iconic landmarks, local beaches and fresh catches.

In addition to surprise road trips, Hendry also provides trip planning services and ways to give back through her company’s products.

To offset as many emissions as possible created by your automobile during these excursions, One California Day donates 1% of its annual revenue to 1% For the Planet, a certification given to businesses that meet high-bar commitment in donating 1% to environmental causes. Printable materials are also responsibly sourced.  One-dollar donations are also available at checkout to plant trees in your name with One Tree Planted.

“Our mission is to showcase the splendor of California through well-crafted road trip itineraries that highlight unique attractions, support local businesses, encourage responsible and sustainable travel, and ultimately spread joy,” Hendry said.

Digital gift cards are available for the One California Day surprise guides, and the itineraries make unique corporate gifts.

Each itinerary via mail comes with a series of four sealed envelopes that you open as you go to reveal the stops, which could include attractions, restaurants and other local activities; a keepsake; and a curated list of local hotels in the area of your choice. For those who don’t like surprises, the downloadable PDF reveals the entire itinerary instantaneously. Additional costs associated with your trip, reservations and hotel accommodations are not included but can be arranged by One California Day’s trip-planning service.

Trips from San Diego and San Francisco can also be purchased. For more information, visit www.onecaliforniaday.co/

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Live Jazz Night Coming to Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food Trucks Coming to Summer Event at Burton Chace Park

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Letter to Editor: Traci Park’s Zoomer Offered No Concrete Solutions to Venice’s Homeless Problem

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

Traci Park’s Zoomer on Homelessness Was Not Time Well Spent, VNC Member Says By Clark Brown, Venice Neighborhood Council Community...

Photo: Theveniceplaceproject.com
News, Real Estate

(Gallery) This Is What the “Venice Place” Apartments, Hotel and Offices Will Look Like

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd The final hurdle has been...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Remodeled 13-Unit Apartment Building in Mar Vista on Market for $6M

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Penthouse Condo in Marina del Rey On Market for $1.85 Million

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekly Comedy Brunch Features Headliners From Netflix and Comedy Central

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Guests Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Drinks and Food Experience a unique Sunday brunch at Venice Beach PodShare, where...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Happy Hour Hosted by C&O Cucina Provides Networking Opportunities

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Attendees Indulge in Complimentary Killer Garlic Rolls and Participate in a Raffle Angelinos can attend the monthly VCC Happy Hour,...

Photo: Facebook: @New Bethel Baptist Church
News

L.A. Council Votes to Preserve Historic Venice Church

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Church Has Served as a Pillar for the African American Community By Zach Armstrong Councilwoman Traci Park spearheaded a...
News

GoFundMe Created to Support Family That Escaped RV Fire Death

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Mother and Kids Are Safe While They Await a Restraining Order From Their Father By Zach Armstrong A GoFundMe...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Boheme Offers Unique Retail Experience Along Lincoln Blvd

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

This Side-By-Side Retail Units Neighbor the Iconic Manny’s Bicycles By Nick Antonicello The next best shopping experience slowly coming to...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4, 2023

Read more
July 4, 2023

Venice Celebrates Its 118th Birthday, America Now 247 Years Young!  By Nick Antonicello Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Marina del Rey Home on Market For $3.7M

July 3, 2023

Read more
July 3, 2023

The First Floor Boasts a Private Suite and a Bonus Kitchen Situated in the esteemed Silver Strand community, this three-story...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two-Unit Condo on Market For $3M

July 2, 2023

Read more
July 2, 2023

Walking Out of the Living Room Onto the Beach Creates a Coastal Connection This contemporary style condo, a two-unit building...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR