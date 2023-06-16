June 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

$3.5M Home Provides 360-Degree Views of Beverly Hills to Marina del Rey

The Master Suite Has a Marble-Tiled Bath and an Oversized Shower

This $3.5 million residence located at 12613 Brooklake St was crafted for art enthusiasts, with a glass-enclosed rooftop deck offering views of treetops, the ocean and a deck with a 360-degree vantage point for observing fireworks displays from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Marina del Rey.

Featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the home includes a chef’s kitchen with a spacious island with seating for 6, Viking appliances, wood veneer cabinets, and exquisite Calacatta marble countertops. The family room is centered around a gas fireplace. The master suite includes an overlooking balcony along with a walk-in closet, marble-tiled bath with dual sinks, freestanding tub, and an oversized shower.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/12613-Brooklake-St_Los-Angeles_CA_90066_M21011-66389.

