June 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture

By Susan Payne

Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete learning adventure. 

ChidoLingo Language School combines private online lessons with cultural experiences, founded by Uriel Benitez of Mexico City and Ryan Brown of Los Angeles, who believe the best language learning techniques are one-on-one lessons with a native teacher, coupled with immersion excursion abroad. 

With ChidoLingo’s private online tutoring and personalized lessons, the programs give you individual attention and exposure to a variety of accents and styles of conversation. 

“We both know the struggles of learning a new language, so we get how hard it can be. We’ve built ChidoLingo from the ground up with a focus on understanding and relating to students’ needs,” said Brown. “You can learn at your own speed and get instant feedback, which helps you understand faster.”

Most students start with private online tutoring. ChidoLingo offers a free 30-minute Spanish trial class in which you will meet the teachers ahead of your private lessons — experienced, qualified native-level speakers who love to teach. 

Lessons focus on language competencies including speaking, conversational skills, grammar, vocabulary, reading and writing. With these skills, Spanish learners are able to speak confidently in any situation, understand native speakers from across the globe and feel comfortable building simple to complex sentence structures. 

As you progress, you’ll delve into more advanced topics like ser, personal pronouns, nouns, adjectives, prepositions, verbs and conjugations. Beginner, intermediate and advanced courses are available. 

For those who like a challenge, ChidoLingo has a challenge course that exposes students to a variety of different accents and styles of conversations within a three-month time period, packed with 36 different lessons and three different teachers. As a bonus, if you complete your classes in under three months, ChidoLingo offers a 30% refund. 

Through ChidoLingo, students can sign up for an Immersion Excursion — a trip to Mexico City where you put your new language skills to the test in a real-life environment. Each day is packed with learning opportunities, personalized Spanish lessons and activities and tours designed to show you the Mexican culture.  

“By immersing yourself in the vibrant Mexican culture, you’ll not only gain a deeper understanding of Spanish, but also experience an incredible opportunity of a lifetime,” Brown said. We don’t just teach you the language, we open the door to the amazing and vibrant Mexican culture.”

Immersion Excursion is a safe and fun experience that includes a private teacher to guide you as you learn about the culture while practicing Spanish. You’ll visit places like Frida Kahlo Museum, Xochimilco, Chapultepec Castle and more. 

ChidoLingo’s affordable and accessible classes gives students the freedom to customize their study plan, schedule classes at their convenience and access 24/7 virtual tutoring. 

“We believe that learning Spanish is the key to appreciating our wonderful mouthwatering food, incredible music, diverse traditions and super friendly people,” said Brown. “We’re excited to be your partners on this incredible Spanish-learning adventure. Let’s go amigo!”

Class packages for adults and children start at $17 per hour. Each class lasts 60 minutes and most students progress through ChidoLingo’s levels at around 40 hours. 

ChidoLingo is designed to push your learning boundaries, but many former ChidoLingo students have testified that the effort in learning Spanish is it worth it for language skills. 

You can become a ChidoLingo student — learning Spanish or English in a fast and effective way — by registering online.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

“Artists and Fleas” Marketplace Coming Every Saturday in Venice

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

Over 50 Merchants and Food Trucks Can Be Expected Artists & Fleas, a marketplace showcasing talent and creativity of local...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts Follow-Up: Park Council Staffers Medina, Lozada Discuss Encampment Issues at Alberta, Canal & Mildred!

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

VNC Community Officer Clark Brown and Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Conversed With Residents  By Nick Antonicello VENICE –...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Venice Summer Fest Coming Later This Month

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

The Event Includes Classic Cars, Dog Adoptions and Yoga On Saturday, June 24th, the Venice Summer Fest will take place...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) Mildred, Canal & Alberta Latest New Encampments After South Venice Cleared by LA City Officials Just Days Ago!

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

Some Campers Have Moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta  By Nick Antonicello The good news last week was that after...
News, Real Estate

(Video) This Historic Church Could Become Affordable Housing

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M

June 11, 2023

Read more
June 11, 2023

It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...

Photo: ENGEL&VOLKERS
News, Real Estate

Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected  Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
News

Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t  Be Happier By Nick Antonicello One of the last vestiges of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR