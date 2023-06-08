June 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Best Bet

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice 

By Dolores Quintana

Today, Chef Jason Neroni announced that Best Bet Culver City is so close to opening, but everything isn’t in place yet. To whet everyone’s appetite for what Best Bet has to offer, Neroni has thrown open pre-orders for the Little Jabronis pop-up at his restaurant, The Rose Venice, on Friday, June 9. They will also sell 100 pizzas per day at the restaurant until they are sold out. The Rose Venice is located at 220 Rose Ave. 

You can peruse the menu and pre-order on this website. The number of pizzas available is limited to two per person. The pop-up is open from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11. Friday is the only day for pre-orders and pick-ups from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., but at 5:00 p.m., they will be serving 100 pizzas from the pizza oven in front of The Rose, first come, first served. “When we’re out, we’re out!” 

On Saturday, June 10, starting at 1:00 p.m., they will sell 100 pizzas from the pizza oven in front of The Rose, first come, first served. Finally, on Sunday, June 11, at 5:00 p.m., they will sell another 100 pizzas from the pizza oven in front of The Rose, first come, first served. As they said before, “When we’re out, we’re out!”

Here’s the menu, which has some very interesting pizzas, addons, and sides. There’s even dessert and a special beer. 

WOOD-FIRED PIZZA: $30 EACH
* Spicy Calabrese: Tomato, fior di latte, grana padana
* Reverse Margherita: Fior di latte, house-cured tomatoes, pesto powder, 24-month grana padana
* Godzilla: Green garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, miso mayo, black garlic sauce, togarashi

SICILIAN PIZZAS: $30 EACH
* Roasted mushroom with caramelized onion and taleggio
* Fior di latte, marinara, prosciutto, parmesan

ADD ON
$15 – White Bolognese Meatballs: Pork and beef meatballs, white wine,cream, parmesan 
$12 – Deli Cucumber Salad: Castelvetrano olives, sweet pickle vinaigrette
$12 Arugula Salad: Crisp wild arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

DESSERT
$8 Zeppole: Crispy Italian pastry 

BEER
$26 Best Bet Italian Pilsner, 4 packs of 16oz cans (brewed by Trademark Brewing)

DATE: Friday, June 9th
LOCATION: THE ROSE VENICE, 220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
PRE-ORDER ONLY: Have ID ready for check-in.

Please check in upon arrival, and we will fire your pizza so it’s piping hot and fresh.  Orders will be ready 15 minutes after check-in. NO REFUNDS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

Contact: info@bestbetpizzeria.la if you have questions

