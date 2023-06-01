June 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @Stay Open Hotels

Venice Pod Aims to Be “Grown-Up Version of a Hostel”

Stay Open Blends Elements of Japan’s Capsule Hotels and Co-living Experiments

Stay Open, a unique accommodation concept blending elements of Japan’s capsule hotels and co-living experiments, has been operating since October 2021 in one of the former Snapchat offices, Yahoo Finance reported. 

Positioned as a more sophisticated version of a hostel, Stay Open aims to redefine the perception of such establishments, which often carry negative connotations.

Shpilsky, 45, previously worked in the traditional hospitality industry, financing prestigious establishments like the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and a Hyatt near Los Angeles International Airport. Drawing inspiration from hostels’ popularity on other continents, he sought to revolutionize the century-old model, comparing it to the transformation brought by Uber to the taxi industry.

The bright and contemporary space of Stay Open features expansive windows, millennial pink bedding, and a prominent disco ball hanging amidst a picturesque view of Venice Beach. Offering a more affordable alternative to conventional hotels, with pod accommodations starting at around $100 per night (depending on availability), Stay Open also caters to digital nomads who require a conducive working environment while traveling.

By combining affordability, modern design, and facilities for remote work, Stay Open seeks to attract a diverse range of guests seeking immersive experiences and a sense of community during their travels.

News
Related Posts
