Mercedes Bar & Grille Giving Discounts for Hawaiian Attire This Summer

The Restaurant Serves Nouveau Latin Cuisine

By Zach Armstrong

Mercedes Bar and Grille, located at 14 W Washington Blvd in Marina Del Rey, has launched its Aloha Fridays so people can have a fun chance to get discounts for wearing Hawaiiwan attire.

On Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., those who wear Hawaiian attire can get $10 Mai Tai’s and $25 Seafood Pu Pu platters. Mercedes Bar & Grille serves Nouveau latin cuisine with a mash-up of Brazilian, Caribbean, Cuban, Latin American, Jamaican, Mexican, Portuguese, and Spanish influenced dishes, according to its website.

For more information, go to https://mercedesvenice.com/.