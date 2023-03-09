March 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Oyster-Centric Bar CouCou Coming Main Street in Venice

CouCou arrives at 218 Main Street

By Dolores Quintana

Venice will have a new bar that features cocktails, oysters and wood-fired dishes called Bar Coucou soon. No specific opening date is yet known, but the restaurant has an active Instagram account that gives hints about the restaurant’s concept and coming menu and drinks. 

The Instagram says that the bar will open in March 2023 sometime at 218 Main Street or the Chez Tex space that was originally meant to reopen as Isla. Since the owners of Isla and Chez Tex parted ways, Bar Coucou seems to be a new concept that will take over.

The bar’s posts say that “cou cou” is a way of saying “hello” in French! To “cheerfully attract someone’s attention when you show up by surprise.” The bar’s website simply points to the Instagram page. 

As a former art gallery, CouCou is excited to celebrate and feature independent artists through paintings, illustrations, and photography on our walls. The post goes on to name a few of the artists, @adamvillacin @chambersaustelle @davidkitz @_jeremy_croft @lucylaucht.

As of a week ago, the post detail that CouCou will celebrate aperitif culture and artisanal cocktails alongside dishes cooked over a woodfire grill and that “We are putting the finishing touches on our menu and space! Just weeks away from welcoming you in.”

One of the most recent posts shows a behind-the-scenes food and beverage shoot day with photographer Nick Walker. They are doing their best to stoke interest in this new concept and it seems to be working. There is no sign on the Chez Tex website about a restaurant closure so it can be assumed that the takeover is happening slowly and while the space stays open.

