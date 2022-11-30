Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend

Annual event returns December 3

The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend!

The event, now in its 11th year, is being put on by the Venice Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Far Sal’s. The festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m. and at 8 p.m. a special surprise guest will pull the switch, lighting the Venice Sign green and red.

During the event, the City of Los Angeles will close Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue for entertainment and exhibits. Live musical entertainment from a variety of artists will be supplemented by ceremonies honoring local heroes, culminating with the lighting of the Venice Sign by a special guest Venetian. There will be a limited number of tables available to those who participate in the event as a sponsor. Tables will be available for purchase by businesses and nonprofit organizations looking to introduce themselves, their services, or their products to the Venice community. Those interested can call (310) 822-5425 or email info@venicechamber.net.

For the eighth year, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Art Crawl bring together local public school children in the “My Venice” Holiday Poster Contest to illustrate what the holiday season means to them. A winner is chosen from each grade level and will receive a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents while also having their art on display at the Sign Lighting.

“The Venice Art Crawl’s ‘My Venice’ Holiday Poster Contest inspires children in the community to create more art and they become the artists of the future,” said Sunny Bak, Venice Art Crawl President.

A new addition to the Venice community, presenting sponsor Fat Sal’s recently opened at 37 Washington Boulevard. The sandwich shop first opened in Westwood Village over 12 years ago and has since become a LA icon.

“It all started off in Westwood with the UCLA student body and faculty. They were our customer base. We loved them, and they soon fell in love with us. Since then, word of our creative combinations spread throughout Los Angeles like wildfire. Each restaurant has its own core group of diehard regulars,” said owner Sal Capek

While famous for their over-the-top creations, Capek said that “each neighborhood has its own distinct character,” and they provide vegan and vegetarian options no doubt reflect the beachside health-conscious aspect of the Venice location.

“When we had the opportunity to open a new location, the iconic Venice Beach was our first choice! We are thrilled to be part of the community!” Capek said.