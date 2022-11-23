November 23, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.

Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m.

The holiday season is getting a fun and snowy start on the Westside as Downtown Culver City celebrates its annual tree lighting with 25 tons of fresh snow!

The 2022 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular is set to take place on Thursday, December 1, from 5:00 p.m – 8:30 p.m. at Town Plaza, 9500 Culver Boulevard.  This year’s holiday season will be magically ushered in with a winter wonderland thanks to 25 tons of fresh snow right at Town Plaza in Downtown Culver City. 

“Expect lots of family fun, laughter, and memories with sledding, snowmen, carnival games, booths, and visits to Santa and the North Pole,” Downtown Culver City said. “Also expect a wonderfully delightful Tree Lighting Ceremony with singing, dancing, and music by Culver City’s many talented children and youth, followed by a boisterous countdown led by the Mayor as he lights the beautiful 22-foot artificial Rocky Mountain Pine adorned with 7500 warm LED-lights.” 

After the tree is lit, free sweet treats and warm drinks will be offered courtesy of Downtown Culver City businesses. Sledding will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

“So bring your mittens and reindeer hats, and your sense of joy and wonderment, and join this seasonal hit for neighbors throughout the region as we frolic under the majestic holiday tree that soars over Downtown Culver City,” event organizers said. 

Pre-registration for snow sledding waivers can be done at:  https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/culvercity/activity/search/detail/35970

in News, Upbeat Beat
