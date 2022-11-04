Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments

Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue in the Palms district as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Construction permits have been obtained from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety for a new seven-story building that would hold 104 new apartments in a mixed-use development that would include ground-floor parking and commercial areas.

The firm has applied for Transit Oriented Communities incentives to be able to construct an infill building that is much taller and that would hold more people than the usual zoning laws permit. As usual, a token amount of apartments would be reserved as deed-restricted affordable housing for the developer to be able to use those incentives.

The project will be designed by Uriu & Associates as per city records and it will be constructed in the popular podium style with a concrete base and five floors of wood frame construction.