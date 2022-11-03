Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on the Beach is where you can find summer bliss all year long. Spend the day at the pool, riding a bike along the coast or unwind at One Spa, the choice is yours. Our team at Coast Beach Cafe and 1 Pico Restaurant will satisfy your hunger when you return.
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Endless Summer Haven on the Sand
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
