Cedars-Sinai Supports Safety Net Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area

Cedars-Sinai awarded $4 million in grants to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital that work to improve access to healthcare, civic engagement, social determinants of health and other nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes.

The grants were part of a record $36.5 million Cedars-Sinai gave to more than 200 organizations in Los Angeles during the fiscal year that ended June 30. The funding helps community-based nonprofits realize their critical mission of improving life and health for all, said Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, MSN, RN, CENP, vice president and chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

“We are committed to supporting our local community both inside andJoanne Laguna-Kennedy, MSN, RN, CENP outside the walls of our hospital,” Laguna-Kennedy said. “Just like the construction of our new, state-of-the-art Marina del Rey Hospital, these grants demonstrate our dedication to the patients and community we serve.”

To improve access to healthcare, Cedars-Sinai granted more than $1.5 million to Marina del Rey-area nonprofits working to increase the capacity of organizations that provide comprehensive, quality healthcare services for historically underserved populations. Plunum Health, a collaboration between Venice Family Clinic and two other local community health centers, received $1 million to support the launch of the Plunum Care Transformation Project, which aims to improve healthcare by strengthening care coordination through the use of artificial intelligence.

To enhance civic engagement, Cedars-Sinai granted more than $1.8 million to community-based organizations in the Marina del Rey area. Lulu’s Place in Westchester received $1.25 million for the first year of a $5 million commitment, to develop a nonprofit youth center providing educational, sports and wellness programming at little or no cost with a focus on low-income and disadvantaged youth.

To improve social determinants of health, Cedars-Sinai granted $725,000 to Marina del Rey-area organizations working to strengthen housing and homelessness services and economic stability. The People Concern in Marina del Rey received $200,000 to support their health equity work, with a focus on workforce development. The organization will use its funding to improve staff wellness and support, and to provide trainings to Erin Jackson-Wardfrontline staff and leadership that promote cultural competency and reduce implicit bias.

“This year’s grants to the community surrounding Marina del Rey Hospital are helping set the stage for deeper investments in new areas such as youth homelessness and economic mobility,” said Erin Jackson-Ward, Cedars-Sinai Community Benefit Giving Office director. “We look forward to supporting our community partners in further advancing their efforts in those areas.”

