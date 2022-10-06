October 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAX

Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3

By Dolores Quintana


A stacked lineup of restaurants is set to open in LAX’s all-new Terminal 3. 

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the plan is to roll out the new restaurants after October 5 with Native, the restaurant from Santa Monica by chef Nyesha Arrington going first at the end of the month. The terminal will add Alfred Coffee, Homeboy Cafe, Chicken + Beer from rapper Ludacris and Jamba will sell smoothies and bowls. LAX Dine Now will give travelers options to order ahead and to order take-out but there will also be dine-in areas.

According to Passenger Terminal Today, the renovation is “LAWA and Delta’s US $2.3 billion modernization project to consolidate Terminals 2 and 3. Set to be completed in 2023, the 1,200,000 square feet , 27-gate complex has been designed with intuitive wayfinding and with airside connection to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.” Additionally, they report that “As part of LAWA’s commitment to diversifying the airport concessions environment, each concession opening in Terminal 3 includes at least one Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner, bringing the total minority business participation to more than 35% across the 10 new units. To qualify, certified ACDBE firms must meet eligibility standards established by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), including ownership of at least 51% by a socially or economically disadvantaged individual and management, and daily business operations controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.”

