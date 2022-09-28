September 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: ramenking.co

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey 

By Dolores Quintana

Ramen King, the Singapore based ramen restaurant, is now making inroads into the Los Angeles area. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Ramen King opened its first location in Monterey Park in the San Gabriel Valley. 

The ramen restaurant is planning another 13 locations to open in Los Angeles in the near future including locations at the Westfield Mall in Century City and another mall location in Marina Del Rey on the Westside. 

The website says that “Our mission is to make the Japanese ramen experience part of everyone’s life” and tells the story of the chain’s founder, by saying, “Celebrity Chef Keisuke Takeda, the founder of Ramen Keisuke, is born in 1969 in Hiroshima. Fond of cooking as a child, he started his career as a chef in a French restaurant and worked there for 12 years. He then moved to a Japanese restaurant and worked for 5 years before opening ‘Bimisenryu Tanka’, a modern Japanese restaurant in 2004.

In 2005, he started his first ramen restaurant called ‘Kuro Miso Ramen’ – the first generation Keisuke Ramen. The ingredients were mixed Miso base with 7 different types of Miso and Bamboo Charcoal. His innovative take on the traditional Ramen won him legions of fans and he became a TV personality.”

The focus for this new restaurant chain will be their lobster ramen according to Eater Los Angeles.

