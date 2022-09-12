September 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle

Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...

Photo: Bell Air Photography/Adam Latham
News, Real Estate

Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Real Estate

Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Real Estate

Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
Real Estate, Video

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....

Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture
News, Real Estate

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

1169 Palms Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR