Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion
September 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce
September 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice
Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete
August 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
