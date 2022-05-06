May 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met the officers from beat three.
Video brought to you by SM Auctions.

in News, Video
Crime, News

Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary By Sam Catanzaro A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently...
News, Opinion

Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Video, Wellness

Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Among Top in Country

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Venice High School is among the top 15...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...
Video

Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
News, Video

Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022

May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home

April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022

Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais By Dolores Quintana Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can...
Crime, News

Venice COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...

