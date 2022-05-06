May 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing

By Dolores Quintana

The Disability Community Resource Center (DCRC) seeks to develop its own office building to include affordable housing according to a motion that Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin recently introduced as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

DCRC is based in Mar Vista and provides assistance to persons with disabilities. Their office building is located at 12901 Venice Boulevard and is co-owned by the City of Los Angeles. This arrangement is known as a Tenancy in Common. DCRC wants to demolish its current office building and use the space to develop affordable housing for people who were formerly experiencing homelessness and at the same time, use the building as their office which would allow them to provide on-site services to the residents. 

Councilmember Bonin’s motion tells the council staff to appraise the worth of the property, which is the first step in redevelopment and to transfer $11,000 from the Council District 11 fund to cover any of the costs associated with this redevelopment.

The motion has been referred to the City Council for consideration at a future meeting.

