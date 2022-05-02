Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd
* Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report
All this and more on today's show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home
April 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais By Dolores Quintana Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can...
Venice COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...
Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills
April 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Former Assembly Candidate & Venice Councilmember Nico Ruderman Endorses Robert Pullen-Miles for Assembly
April 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Neighborhood Councilmember Nico Ruderman, who earned third place (13.21 percent) on Election Night, this week announced his official endorsement...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors
April 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
April 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...
Still Time to Bid on on Art at Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction
April 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica gallery and auction open through May 1 There is still time to bid on artwork at the Venice...
L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Resignation will take effect on May 27. By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Questions & Answers With Hydee Feldstein, Candidate to Succeed Mike Feuer as LA’s Next City Attorney
April 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Yo! Venice sat down with Hydee Feldstein, one of the candidates looking to succeed the outgoing Mike...
62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms
April 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...
Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover
April 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
