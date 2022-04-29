April 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Runberg Architecture Group.

Washington Boulevard Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground

Culver City project will have 154 units

By Dolores Quintana

A five-story senior housing project has broken ground on Washington Boulevard. 

Culver City’s newest mixed use development project has broken ground as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is at 11141 Washington Boulevard, near the corner of Sepulveda and Washington. 

The building will be a combination of 2,300 square feet of ground floor retail, 134 household units meant for senior citizens with 154 assisted living and memory care beds in a five story building. The development will come with 84 spaces for vehicles. 

SRM Development and Westmont Living are the developers of record and the designer is The Runberg Architecture Group. Runberg’s design is of the contemporary low rise style with an exterior made of brick, aluminum, stucco, and fiber cement panels that will reportedly include two courtyards, one of which will be on the ground level near Washington Boulevard. 

The apartments are on the pricey side with a studio priced at $4,500 per month and a two bedroom priced at $6,000 a month according to a presentation that was given to the community by the developer back in 2020.

 It is estimated that the construction will take 18 months to complete.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais By Dolores Quintana Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can...

Photo: Redfin
Real Estate

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding Buys Mar Vista Home

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Actor spends $2.4 million for mid-century mansion By Dolores Quintana Henry Golding, star of “Crazy RIch Asians” and “Snake Eyes:...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...

Nike’s WE3 campus. Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Company expanding lease at WE3 campus  By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...

245 Windward Ave, Venice. Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Smallest Home in Venice on Market for $1.4 Million

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Windward Avenue property features two bedrooms, one bathroom By Dolores Quintana  The smallest home in Venice, CA is now on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...

11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR