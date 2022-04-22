Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See some of the exquisite pieces in a variety of mediums that will be up for auction at the event in this video.
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever
April 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne Earth Day is around the corner. For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!
April 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
