April 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. 
.
Video brought to you by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Google.
Crime, News

31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

February 16 death remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Certain Venice Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym On The Boardwalk Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – April 4th, 2022

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Food Waste Week Comes To Venice * The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
News

CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
Video

Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR