Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter.
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail
April 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
February 16 death remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year...
Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli
April 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection
April 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
Certain Venice Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program
April 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym On The Boardwalk Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – April 4th, 2022
April 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Food Waste Week Comes To Venice * The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym...
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
April 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...
New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws
April 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage
Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...
62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms
Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...
Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction
Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
